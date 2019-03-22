HUSKER WRESTLING: Berger, White and Labriola Advance To NCAA Quarterfinals

Pittsburgh, Pa. – Tyler Berger (157), Isaiah White (165) and Mikey Labriola (174) won their second round matches to advance to tomorrow’s quarterfinals. As a team, NU stayed in a tie for eighth place (16 pts.) after the second session of the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Berger, White and Labriola Win Second Round Matches:

#2 Tyler Berger (157) became the first Husker to advance to tomorrow morning’s quarterfinals after he pinned #15 Eric Barone (Illinois) in the third period. With the win, Berger now has 114 on his career, which puts him in a tie for 10th place all-time with Husker great T.J. Dudley.

#7 Isaiah White (165) followed up Berger’s victory by grinding out a 5-4 win over #10 Branson Ashworth of Wyoming. White set the tone with a first period takedown and did just enough to make his first national quarterfinals appearance.

#10 Mikey Labriola (174) was the highest seeded Husker to make the quarters as he defeated #7 Jacobe Smith (Oklahoma State) in an 8-4 decision. Trailing 3-1 in the second period, a takedown and a two-point nearfall put the redshirt freshman up for good as he landed one more takedown for good measure in the final period.

Red Jr., Venz and Schultz Fall in Second Round Bouts:

#16 Chad Red Jr. (141) scored a third period reversal to cut #1 Yianni Diakomihalis’ (Cornell) lead to 6-3, but he couldn’t quite pull off the upset, falling in a 7-3 decision. #9 Taylor Venz (184) and #8 Ryan Priesch (Lehigh) battled hard until the bitter end, but Venz eventually fell in a 4-3 decision (Priesch tacked on a riding-time point to win the match).

#14 Eric Schultz (197) came out of the gates strong against #3 Preston Weigel (Oklahoma State) in round two, landing an early takedown to go up 2-0. Weigel controlled the bout the rest of the way, however, earning a 7-2 decision to move on to tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

Jensen Stays Alive:

After falling 3-0 to Ohio State’s #17 Chase Singletary in round one, #16 David Jensen earned his first career NCAA Championships victory with a 10-0 major decision over #32 Brandon Ngati (West Virginia). Jensen led 3-0 in the third period before a takedown and four-point nearfall pushed his lead to 9-0. He then tacked on an additional point for riding time.

Moisey’s Career Comes to an End:

Two-time All-American and four-time NCAA qualifier #18 Zeke Moisey (125) saw his collegiate career come to an end Thursday night. Moisey, who was battling through a shoulder injury, dropped a 5-4 decision to #31 Korbin Meink (Campbell). Moisey ends his lone year as a Husker with a 13-12 record. The Northampton, Pa., native holds 97 career victories including his time at West Virginia.

Session III:

Session III will begin at 11 a.m. EST (10 a.m. CT) tomorrow and television coverage will be had by ESPNU and Watch ESPN. Session III will consist of quarterfinal and consolation matches.

NCAA Championships

Session II

March 21, 2019

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Individual Results:

125 pounds: #18 Zeke Moisey – (0-2) – DNP

First Round: #15 Elijah Oliver (Indiana) dec. #18 Zeke Moisey (Nebraska), 11-4

Cons. First Round: #31 Korbin Meink (Campbell) dec. #18 Zeke Moisey (Nebraska), 5-4

141 pounds: #16 Chad Red Jr. – (1-1)

First Round: #16 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) pinned #17 Ian Parker (Iowa State) (3:59)

Second Round: #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) dec. #16 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska), 7-3

Cons. Second Round: #16 Chad Red Jr. (Nebraska) vs. #31 Gabe Willits (Oregon State)

157 pounds: #2 Tyler Berger – (2-0)

First Round: #2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) tech. fall #31 Benjamin Barton (Campbell), 16-1

Second Round: #2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) pinned #15 Eric Barone (Illinois) (6:07)

Quarterfinals: #2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) vs. #7 Larry Early (Old Dominion)

165 pounds: #7 Isaiah White – (2-0)

First Round: #7 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. #26 Joey Gunther (Illinois), 5-1

Second Round: #7 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. #10 Branson Ashworth (Wyoming), 5-4

Quarterfinals: #7 Isaiah White (Nebraska) vs. #2 Vincenzo Joseph (Penn State)

174 pounds: #10 Mikey Labriola – (2-0)

First Round: #10 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) dec. #23 Daniel Bullard (NC State), 7-5

Second Round: #10 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) vs. #7 Jacobe Smith (Oklahoma State)

Quarterfinals: #10 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) vs. #2 Daniel Lewis (Missouri)

184 pounds: #9 Taylor Venz – (1-1)

First Round: #9 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) dec. #24 Tanner Harvey (American), 7-4

Second Round: #8 Ryan Priesch (Lehigh) dec. #9 Taylor Venz (Nebraska), 4-3

Cons. Second Round: #9 Taylor Venz (Nebraska) vs. #7 Nick Reenan (NC State)

197 pounds: #14 Eric Schultz – (1-1)

First Round: #14 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) dec. #19 Tanner Orndorff (Utah Valley), 11-5

Second Round: #3 Preston Weigel (Oklahoma State) dec. #14 Eric Schultz (Nebraska), 7-2

Cons. Second Round: #14 Eric Schultz (Nebraska) vs. #20 Noah Adams (West Virginia)

285 pounds: #17 David Jensen – (1-1)

First Round: #16 Chase Singletary dec. #17 David Jensen (Nebraska), 3-0

Cons. First Round: #17 David Jensen (Nebraska) major dec. #32 Brandon Ngati (West Virginia), 10-0

Cons. Second Round: #17 David Jensen (Nebraska) vs. #15 Tate Orndorff (Utah Valley)

1. Penn State – 32.5

2. Ohio State – 25.5

3. Iowa – 24.0

4. Oklahoma State – 20.0

4. Minnesota – 20.0

6. Missouri – 18.0

7. Michigan – 17.5

8. Nebraska – 16.0

9. Virginia Tech – 16.0

10. Northern Iowa – 15.5

