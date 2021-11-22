HUSKER WRESTLING: Nebraska Has Three Wrestlers Finish First In Daktronics Open

Mikey Labriola (174), Silas Allred (197) and Christian Lance (285) each posted first place finishes, while Jevon Parrish (149) and Peyton Robb (157) finished second at the tournament.
At 174, Labriola continued his early-season success as he won three straight bouts, including two pins, in route to a final’s matchup against Iowa State’s Joel Shapiro. In the championship match, Labriola recorded an escape in the second period and a takedown in the third to seal the first-place finish, 3-2.
Freshman Allred, who wrestled unattached at 197, received a bye in the round of 16 before earning a technical fall in the quarterfinals and a pin in the semifinals against No. 1 seed Yonger Bastida of Iowa State. Allred wrapped up an impressive day in the finals as he pinned South Dakota’s State Nick Casperson at 2:40.
Lance dominated the heavyweight division recording four straight wins including two major decisions and a 9-5 decision in the championship match over Iowa State’s Sam Schuyler.
At 157, Robb earned a major decision and two decisions on his way to the championship match where he faced No. 1 seed David Carr of Iowa State. Robb recorded two takedowns and an escape, forcing an extra period as the two were tied 5-5 after three. Carr outlasted Robb and won 7-5.
Parrish started the day off strong with three straight wins and a place in the championship match at 149. In the finals, Parrish recorded a takedown but fell to the No. 4 seed Jarrett Degen of Iowa State, 13-2.
Taylor Venz (184) took third, while Liam Cronin (125) and Dominick Serrano (133) took sixth at their respective weight classes.
Nebraska continues the 2021 season at the Cliff Keen Invitation in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 3-4. The team will then return home to face South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at the Devaney Center. Tickets to the SDSU dual, as well as each of the remaining home duals are on sale now and can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED.
Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open (Nov. 21, 2021)
Brookings, S.D. (Frost Arena)
125: Liam Cronin – 6th (2-3)
125: Jeremiah Reno – DNP (1-2)
133: Alex Thomsen – DNP (1-2)
133: Dominick Serrano (unattached) – 6th (3-2)
133: Jordan Kelber – DNP (2-2)
141: Tucker Sjomeling – DNP (2-2)
141: Blake Cushing (unattached) – DNP (0-2)
149: Ridge Lovett – DNP (2-0)
149: Jevon Parrish – 2nd (3-1)
157: Peyton Robb – 2nd (3-1)
157: Nic Stoltenberg (unattached) – DNP (1-2)
165: Bubba Wilson – DNP (2-2)
165: Tahjae Jenkins-Harris – DNP (0-2)
174: Mikey Labriola – 1st (4-0)
174: Elise Brown Ton (unattached) – DNP (0-2)
184: Taylor Venz – 3rd (4-1)
184: Brandyn Van Tassell (unattached) – DNP (1-2)
197: Silas Allred (unattached) – 1st (3-0)
197: Anthony Gaona DNP (0-2)
HWT: Christian Lance – 1st (4-0)