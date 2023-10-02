Husker Wrestling Team Releases 2023-24 Schedule

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 2)–The Nebraska wrestling team will face another challenging season as the 2023-24 slate features 11 of the top-25 finishers from last season’s NCAA Championships, Coach Mark Manning announced on Monday.

The Huskers will kick off the season on the road against North Dakota State on Nov. 4. NU will then return home to host Campbell on Friday, Nov. 10 before traveling to Annapolis, Md., for the Navy Classic on Saturday, Nov. 18.

NU will stay on the road and compete at the Cliff Keen Invite in Las Vegas on Dec. 1-2. The Huskers will conclude the 2023 year as they host South Dakota Sate on Saturday, Dec. 16. The team will then remain home to begin the year as NU hosts Wyoming and Northern Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Conference competition will feature eight duals, four home and four away, with Big Ten action beginning with Nebraska’s home opener against Iowa on Friday, Jan. 12. Minnesota will then host the Huskers in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 19 before NU returns home to host Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The following weekend NU kicks off a two-match road stint as it faces Northwestern on Friday, Jan. 26 and Wisconsin on Sunday, Jan. 28, before returning home to host Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 4 and Michigan on Friday, Feb. 9.

NU will close out Big Ten regular season action on the road with a dual against Penn State on Sunday, Feb. 18, before traveling to Arizona to face ASU on Sunday, Feb. 25 to wrap up the regular season.

The Big Ten Championships will be hosted by Maryland on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10. The NCAA Championships will be in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 21 through Saturday, March 23.

2023-24 Wrestling Non-Conference Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 4: at North Dakota State

Friday, Nov. 10: Campbell

Saturday, Nov. 18: at Navy Classic

Friday, Dec. 1 – Saturday, Dec. 2: at Cliff Keen Invite

Saturday, Dec. 16: South Dakota State

Saturday, Jan. 6: Wyoming and Northern Iowa

Friday, Jan. 12: Iowa*

Friday, Jan. 19: at Minnesota*

Sunday, Jan. 21: Purdue*

Friday, Jan. 26: at Northwestern*

Sunday, Jan. 28: at Wisconsin*

Sunday, Feb. 4: Illinois*

Friday, Feb. 9: Michigan*

Sunday, Feb. 18: at Penn State*

Sunday, Feb. 25: at Arizona State

*-denotes Big Ten duals

Home duals in BOLD