Huskers Lose But Have Hope
The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost Saturday to the Wisconsin Badgers for the fifth time in a row. However their seemed to be an improvement over last game as Adrian Martinez was back to playing as he was in 2018 and Dedrick Mills filling in for an injured Wan’Dale Robinson for which he achieved a career high of 188 yards and a touchdown. The first quarter started with the Huskers scoring a touchdown thanks to Mills, but the Badgers wouldn’t have it as wide receiver Aron Cruickshank ran the ball down field after the kickoff with the first quarter ending in a tie. Wisconsin got a field goal kick in the second quarter thanks to Huskers defense stopping another drive down field. The Huskers struggled for a while but managed to score another touchdown thanks to Martinez going in for the run. The Badgers though would use star running back Johnathan Taylor to keep the drive going as he and wide receiver AJ Taylor (no relation) scored two touchdowns and Wisconsin ended the half with another field goal leaving the score at 27 to 14.
The start of the next half was a show of push and pull between Nebraska and Wisconsin until once again Badgers RB Taylor scored another touchdown with the score at 20 point lead of 34 to 14. That did not last long though as Adrian Martinez through a touchdown pass to JD Spielman, the first since his game against Illinois. The fourth quarter once again showed that push and pull between the offensive and defense of the respective teams with Wisconsin only getting a field goal in the final minutes of the game. It may have been another loss for the Huskers but hopes are high that if they play like this again against Maryland next Saturday and also go all out at Iowa there might be a chance of a bowl game in the future.
