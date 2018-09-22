Huskers Meet Michigan in First 2018 Away Game

(Nebraska University Athletic Communications) – Nebraska takes to the road for the first time in 2018, traveling to Michigan for the Big Ten opener. The matchup between two of college football’s iconic programs will kick off at 11 a.m. (CT) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1 and available on the IMG Husker Sports Network.

Nebraska and Michigan both rank among the top five all-time in college football in victories and have combined to win 88 conference championships and play in 99 bowl games. Both schools have a history of national championships, most recently sharing the 1997 national title.

Nebraska will head to Ann Arbor looking for its first victory of 2018, following a second close home loss in a 24-19 setback against Troy. The Huskers controlled the stat sheet for a second straight win, but had three costly turnovers in dropping to 0-2.

Michigan will enter Saturday’s game with a 2-1 record following a 45-20 victory over SMU on Saturday in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines dropped their opener at No. 8 Notre Dame, but have rolled to wins the past two weeks, outscoring the opposition 94-23. Michigan has made a statement in the running game, churning out 308 and 237 yards on the ground the past two weeks.

NEBRASKA at MICHIGAN

SEPT. 22, 2018 | MICHIGAN STADIUM

ANN ARBOR, MICH. | 11 A.M. (CT)

BROADCAST INFO

TV – FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)

RADIO – Husker Sports Network (Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, Ben McLaughlin)

SATELLITE RADIO – Sirius Channel 83, XM 384

INTERNET RADIO – Huskers.com, TuneIn.com

APP AUDIO – Official Huskers App, TuneIn App

HUSKERS

Record: 0-2, 0-0 Big Ten

Last Game: lost to Troy, 24-19

Rankings: NR

Coach: Scott Frost

Career/NU Record: 19-9 (3rd Year)/0-2 (1st Year)

vs. Michigan: 0-1

WOLVERINES

Record: 2-1, 0-0 Big Ten

Last Game: def. SMY, 45-20

Rankings: 19 AP, 21 Coaches

Coach: Jim Harbaugh

Career/Michigan Record: 88-39 (11th Year)/30-12 (4th Year)

vs. Nebraska: 0-0