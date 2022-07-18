Huskers Run for Pediatric Brain Cancer

(KFOR NEWS July 18, 2022) Lincoln – Approximately 760 participants took part in the annual Nebraska Football Road Race Sunday morning. The event was presented by the Lincoln Track Club and all proceeds will go directly to pediatric brain cancer research at the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center.
Members of the Husker football team were on hand to show their support for the cause and to cheer on the runners during both the one-mile fun run and the main event 5K race.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event, participants had opportunities to win Husker raffle prizes.
READ MORE: Four People Transported To Hospital After Crash Southeast Of Lincoln