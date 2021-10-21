Hy-Vee Attempts GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title For Largest Ice Cream Sandwich

(KFOR NEWS October 21, 2021) Hy-Vee, Inc. is kicking off its commitment to donate five million meals this holiday season by attempting to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for the largest ice cream sandwich this Friday, October 22, at the Hy-Vee in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. Starting at 6 a.m., a 30-member team will attempt to make a 2,800-pound sandwich using Hy-Vee cookies and ice cream provided by Hiland Dairy. The current record stands at 2,460 pounds.
The ice cream sandwich will be assembled on-site at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee in a refrigerated trailer provided by Quandt Transport. The official weigh-in will take place at Wilbur-Ellis after the sandwich has been assembled.
The event is open to the public and media is invited to attend.
After the attempt, the sandwich will be divided into smaller sections and donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln and Food Bank for the Heartland. These Feeding America® affiliates will distribute the boxes of ice cream sandwiches to families facing food insecurity in their region. Food Bank for the Heartland serves 93 counties in Nebraska and Iowa, and Food Bank of Lincoln serves 16 counties in Southeast Nebraska.
