Hy-Vee Offers Free Drive-Thru Breakfast for Veterans and Active-Duty Military on Veterans Day

Nov 5, 2020 @ 4:15am

(KFOR NES  November 5, 2020)   Hy-Vee is again launching Homefront Round Up Nov. 1 through 15 at more than 275 Hy-Vee stores across its 8-state region.

With the help of customers, HyVee’s annual fundraiser raises money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.  In its eighth year, Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up invites customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or any other amount. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the WarriorsOperation First Response, Puppy Jake Foundation and the American Red Cross.

Veterans Day Breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 11

In addition to the Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up, Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the store parking lot.

Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 meals at more than 250 stores. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Visit hy-vee.com/homefront for more information about Hy-Vee Homefront and our partner organizations that support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

WHAT:                  Free Hy-Vee Veterans Day Breakfasts via Contactless Curbside Drive-Thru

WHEN:                  Wednesday, Nov. 11

WHERE:                Hy-Vee stores

Contact your local Hy-Vee store for breakfast hours and event details.

