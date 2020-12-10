Hy-Vee Offers Rapid Antigen Testing In Lincoln And 47 Locations throughout the Midwest
(KFOR NEWS December 10. 2020) Hy-Vee will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. The first 18 locations will begin testing on Thursday, Dec. 10, with the additional 28 locations scheduled to begin testing over the next two weeks. The only Lincoln Hy-Vee location offering the rapid antigen testing is Northern Lights Hy-Vee at 1601 N. 84th Street. Testing begins Monday, Dec. 14th.
Patients will receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.
Cost for the test varies by location. At this time, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.
Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:
- Individuals who are symptomatic
- Individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days
Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.
The list of Hy-Vee pharmacy locations offering the rapid antigen test can be found below. Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.
To register for an appointment and to receive a test voucher, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select the rapid antigen test option.
