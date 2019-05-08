I-29 Opens in ‘Limited’ Capacity

A stretch of interstate highway in northwestern Missouri is open again for the first time since floodwaters shut it down in March. The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) restored limited mobility on I‑29 Wednesday.

However, Iowa Highway 2 will only open to eastbound traffic from I-29 and allow for traveler services. Nebraska Highway 2 remains closed.

Interstate 29 between US-34 and the Missouri border have reopened. According to Iowa DOT, travelers should expect intermittent lane closures and one mile of head-to-head traffic over the southbound bridge at mile marker 8.5. No oversized/overweight loads will be allowed at this time and widths are restricted to 12 feet.

Plan your travel by checking both Nebraska 511 and Iowa 511 prior to leaving for your destination. 511 provides the most up to date travel conditions and closures available. The system is available at all times online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511 in Nebraska for Nebraska information or 511 in Iowa for Iowa’s information.