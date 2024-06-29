I-80 Eastbound Closure For Bridge Demolition

LINCOLN-(KFOR JUNE 29)Weather permitting on Monday evening, July 8, the eastbound lanes of I-80 will be closed at 8 p.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Hawkins Construction is the contractor for the project. Eastbound I-80 traffic will be detoured at the Milford Interchange (Exit 382) and routed north to N-34 and then east on N-34. Traffic will reenter onto I-80 at the 401 Interchange. Detours will be removed, and traffic will resume on I-80 by 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 9. The closure is for the demolition of the NW 126th Street and NW 98th Street overhead bridges. In the event of bad weather conditions, this schedule will be revised.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.