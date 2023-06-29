I-80 in West Lincoln Is Back Open Following Crash

A still shot courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s traffic camera showing normal traffic flow on Interstate 80 near the NW 48th Street exit in west Lincoln. The area was blocked off for most of Thursday afternoon due to a crash west of the interchange. (Courtesy of NDOT)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 29)–What appeared to be a serious collision between two semitrucks that ended up shutting down westbound Interstate 80 traffic in west Lincoln early Wednesday afternoon did not result in any loss of life or injuries.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol’s Twitter account, there were no injuries that resulted in the collision just west of the NW 48th Street exit. It was just before noon Wednesday when the collision happened that led to the westbound closure.

The crash remains under investigation but westbound traffic on I-80 reopened around 4pm Wednesday.