UPDATE: Eastbound Lanes of I-80 Open West of Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS March 8, 2022) Eastbound lanes of I-80 re-opened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday (3/8) but westbound I-80 remains closed at the Milford exit.
Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports debris from a burned out semi trailer smolders alongside the closed westbound lanes of the interstate.
Cameras from NE 511 showed smoke rising from the scene of the crash, which appeared to be in the area of the Big Blue River bridge.
Stay with KFOR NEWS for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Tweet from the Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 in Seward County is shut down in both directions after a crash. Both lanes are blocked as crews respond to a crash.
According to Nebraska 511, I-80 is completely closed in both directions at the Seward exit and the Milford exit. Both east and westbound traffic is at a standstill in between the exits on the interstate.