I-80 Traffic Death Sunday Night

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) –  Authorities say a man died in a hospital after his car crashed along Interstate 80 in Omaha.  Police say the accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday near the I Street off-ramp.  Police say the westbound car veered to the right and hit the snow-packed shoulder.  The car then went over a concrete barrier and landed on an embankment.  Police say the driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died.  He’s been identified as 23-year-old Ivan Pena, who lived in Omaha.

