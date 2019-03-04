I-80 Traffic Death Sunday Night

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a man died in a hospital after his car crashed along Interstate 80 in Omaha. Police say the accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday near the I Street off-ramp. Police say the westbound car veered to the right and hit the snow-packed shoulder. The car then went over a concrete barrier and landed on an embankment. Police say the driver was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He’s been identified as 23-year-old Ivan Pena, who lived in Omaha.

READ MORE: Project Lifesaver expands from Lincoln into Omaha