I-80 Westbound Closed near Milford
UPDATE (10:27 AM): The left lane of traffic has been reopened while emergency crews continue cleanup efforts.
MILFORD, Neb. (KFOR News – Feb. 18, 2020) — Westbound traffic was stopped on Interstate 80 this morning after a semi-truck caught fire near mile marker 382, just west of the Milford interchange.
According to NSP Trooper Cook on Twitter, traffic is “near a standstill moving very slowly through heavy thick smoke.”
Cook said the cleanup will likely take a while, and he advises drivers to find another route.