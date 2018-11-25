Ice Fishing Clinics Scheduled in Nebraska

Chat Canyon WMA, Cherry County, acquired in 2013 and opened in 2014 in cooperation with Nebraska Forest Service as the state's first Forestry and Wildlife Management Area. NFS will use the area to demonstrate forest management practices. US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, Nebraska Environmental Trust and National Wild Turkey Federation also partners. Fowler, Sept. 11, 2013. Copyright NEBRASKAland Magazine, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Three ice fishing clinics have been scheduled around Nebraska in January.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host two on-ice events: Jan. 12 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake from 1 to 4 p.m. and Jan. 20 at Kearney’s Fort Kearny State Recreation Area Lake No. 6 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Nebraska Fish and Game Association will host a classroom clinic Jan. 19 at Yanney Heritage Park’s Environmental Resource Center in Kearney from 1 to 5 p.m. This clinic will feature presentations by some of Nebraska’s top ice fishermen. Seating is limited, so registration is requested by emailing Harold(at)nefga.org.

Limited loaner equipment will be available. Bait and instruction will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

A park entry permit is required at Fort Kearny. Cancellation of an on-ice clinic for lack of safe ice would be posted on Game and Parks’ Facebook page.