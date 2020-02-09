Ice-jam, Flooding on Elkhorn River Close Stretch of Highway
water.weather.gov
SCRIBNER, Neb. – Officials have shut down a stretch of rural highway in eastern Nebraska after ice jams on the Elkhorn River sent flood waters over it. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Friday that it had closed a nine-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 275 between Scribner and West Point. The department said in a tweet that water was covering part of the highway.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Dodge County until 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Dodge County Emergency Manager Thomas Smith told a media source that the area flooded is open farmland. Last March, historic flooding in eastern Nebraska closed 3,300 highway miles and 27 highway bridges.
