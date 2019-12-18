Identity Of Women Hit By Vehicle On O Street Revealed
Courtesy Of 10/11
Our media partner 10/11 has identified a woman who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening by O street. The Lincoln Police identified the woman as 28-year-old Melissa Haggart. The Accident Report lists Haggart as a transient.
As of Wednesday morning, police said Haggart is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, Haggart was hit by a westbound car on O Street, between 40th and 42nd, around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The 22-year-old driver reported she was driving her sedan in the left turn lane of O Street, preparing to turn south onto 40th. The driver reported Haggart was walking a bicycle on the median and stepped off or fell from the median in front of the car.
According to the Accident Report, the driver was not cited.
READ MORE: BREAKING: LFR, LPD Investigating Suspicious Device Thrown Into NW Lincoln Home