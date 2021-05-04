Identity Released of Motorcyclist Killed Sunday
The scene of a car/motorcycle crash at 38th and Pine Lake Road in south Lincoln on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Courtesy of Jared Austin 10/11 Now)
(KFOR NEWS May 4, 2021) Lincoln Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday afternoon at 38th and Pine Lake Road as 20-year-old Garet Darnall.
His westbound motorcycle hit the back end of the eastbound SUV turning onto northbound 38th Street.
No one else was hurt. Darnall died at the scene. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
