Impressive Lancaster County Voter Turnout

Voter turnout (Getty Images)

(KFOR NEWS November 9, 2022) More than half of the registered voters in Lancaster County took the time to vote Tuesday.

Of the 201,471 registered, 109,365 voted for a turnout of 54.28%.

65,273 people voted on Election Day. 44,092 voted early.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioners Office points out there are approximately 3,500 early vote ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots and 1,850 provisional ballots to be counted in the next week to 10 days. Find unofficial results here.

READ MORE: Minimum Wage, Voter ID and Airport Spending All Passed Tuesday