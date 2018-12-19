Incident at Lincoln McDonald’s Leads to Drug Bust

incoln Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News 40-year-old Issac Lowery pulled out a gun on customers at the McDonald’s located at 21st and K streets. Sands said Lowery was allegedly upset at the customers for looking at his wife.

Police later contacted Lowery at his home in the 600 block of South 18th Street just after 8 p.m. and found 13 grams of crack cocaine and various paraphernalia. Lowery was arrested along with 31-year-old Carlyn Lowery and 49-year-old Frieda Lowery.

Two children were in the home at the time; they were placed in Child Protective Services.