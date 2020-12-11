Indicators Improve, But Covid Dial Remains Red
Lincoln, NE (December 11, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today thanked the scientists and medical personnel around the world, and the health workers in Lincoln, who have been fighting the Covid 19 pandemic. The Mayor encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, but noted that it will take time as supplies of the medicine arrive and become available.
In her weekly briefing, The mayor urged the community to continue following all safety rules such as social distancing, wearing masks, and visiting only businesses that follow directed health measures.
The City County Covid Risk Dial remains in the red category for the coming week. 39 Lancaster County residents have died so far in December. Health Director Pat Lopez said some of the indicators are improving this week, but not enough to move out of the red zone. The Health Department dashboard reported 3 additional deaths and 179 new cases in Lancaster County today. Over the past 15 days, Lancaster County has averaged 250 new cases each day.
“We are on pace to have the first weekly decline in cases since September 19” Lopez said. On another positive note, she said we’re also seeing a drop in the rate of positive tests, from 33% to 27%.
