Industrial Robot Crushes Worker To Death In South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say an industrial robot crushed a worker to death at a vegetable packaging plant in South Korea.

The man died of head and chest injuries after he was grabbed and pressed against a conveyor belt by the machine’s robotic arms.

He worked for a company that installs industrial robots and was sent to the plant to examine whether the machine was working properly.

Robots that have arms to pick up and place items are common in South Korea’s agricultural communities.

Police in the southern county of Goseong said Thursday they were investigating whether the machine had technical defects or safety issues.