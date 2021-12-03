      Breaking News
Inmate Death at Tecumseh Prison

Dec 3, 2021 @ 4:24am

(KFOR NEWS  December 3, 2021)   A 68 year old inmate has died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI).

Frank Hardy died Wednesday, December 1st.  His sentence started May 4, 2011.

Hardy  was serving a 75 to 95 year sentence on charges of Gage County that included first degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual assault of a child and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Hardy was being treated for a long-term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

