Inmate Death at Tecumseh Prison

(KFOR NEWS December 3, 2021) A 68 year old inmate has died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI).
Frank Hardy died Wednesday, December 1st. His sentence started May 4, 2011.
Hardy was serving a 75 to 95 year sentence on charges of Gage County that included first degree sexual assault of a child, third degree sexual assault of a child and visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Hardy was being treated for a long-term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
