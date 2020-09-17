Inmate Dies At Hospital

(KFOR NEWS September 17, 2020) An inmate at the Omaha Correctional Center has died at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
59 year old, Jose Cruz, started serving his 14 to 25 year sentence on May 24, 2012 on charges out of Madison County that included four counts of delivery/intent to deliver a hazardous drug (methamphetamine), one count of conspiracy to deliver (methamphetamine) and one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Cruz was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
