Inmate Dies at Hospital

credit - abajournal.com
(KFOR NEWS November 24, 2020) An inmate in his 70s died Monday at a hospital in Lincoln.
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director, Scott R. Frakes, says the inmate tested negative for COVID-19 when he was admitted to the hospital back in October. He was undergoing treatment for multiple medical issues. He recently tested positive for the virus.
For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced for first degree murder, assault and weapons charges out of Douglas County.
The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
