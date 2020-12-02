Inmate Dies At Hospital

(graphic from 10/11 NOW)
(KFOR NEWS December 2, 2020) An inmate in his 70s died Tuesday at a hospital in Lincoln. Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), Scott R. Frakes, says the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized in mid-November. In addition to the coronavirus, he also had underlying medical conditions.
For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced for first degree sexual assault of a minor out of Lancaster County.
The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
READ MORE: Covid Outbreak In County Jail