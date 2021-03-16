Inmate Dies At State Penitentiary
(KFOR NEWS March 16, 2021) 48 year old, Keeva O’Neal, died Sunday evening at a Lincoln hospital. He was incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
O’Neal’s 45 to 65 year sentence started on April 2, 1997 out of Douglas County on multiple counts of 1st degree assault as well as use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
While the cause of death has yet to be determined, O’Neal was being treated for a medical condition.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
READ MORE: Council Votes To Keep Local Covid 19 Emergency Declaration In Place