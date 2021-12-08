Inmate Dies At Tecumseh Prison

(KFOR NEWS December 8, 2021) 25 year old, Michael Becker died Tuesday morning at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI).
Becker’s sentence started on January 4, 2019. He was serving a 15 to 20 year sentence on charges out of Buffalo County that included robbery and second degree assault.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
