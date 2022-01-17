(KFOR NEWS January 17, 2022) A 70 year old inmate from the Community Corrections Center died on Sunday at an Omaha hospital.
Richard Baney started his sentence on October 1, 2021. He was sentenced to one year and nine months on charges out of Madison County that included driving under the influence (second offense) and driving under a revoked license.
The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
