Inmate Dies in Prison

Apr 26, 2021 @ 4:15am
(KFOR NEWS  April 26, 2021)   An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) serving 110 to 126 years in prison for a Douglas County murder has died in prison.

64 year old, Patrick Russell, died Sunday morning at a Lincoln hospital.  While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Russell was being treated for a medical condition.  That condition was not related to COVID-19.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

