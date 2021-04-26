Inmate Dies in Prison

Prison (getty images)
(KFOR NEWS April 26, 2021) An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) serving 110 to 126 years in prison for a Douglas County murder has died in prison.
64 year old, Patrick Russell, died Sunday morning at a Lincoln hospital. While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Russell was being treated for a medical condition. That condition was not related to COVID-19.
As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
