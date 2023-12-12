Inmate Found Guilty in Fellow Inmate’s Death During 2017 Prison Riot

WILBER–(KFOR Dec. 12)–An inmate at the Tecumseh State Prison has been found guilty in the death of a fellow inmate during a riot there in 2017.

On Tuesday morning, a Saline County jury determined Eric Ramos was found guilty of first degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and tampering of physical evidence, in the death of 31-year-old fellow inmate Michael Galindo. According to an autopsy, Galindo was stabbed more than 130 times, though his official cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The riot was sparked when prison officials found an intoxicated inmate, and then searched cells for homemade “hooch” made by inmates. Prosecutors suggested the involvement of at least four inmates in the killing, but Ramos was the only person charged.