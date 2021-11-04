Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

(KFOR NEWS November 4, 2021) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).
46 year old, Michael Fitzgerald, did not return to the facility Wednesday morning following his work assignment. His employer indicated that Fitzgerald did not report for work as scheduled.
Fitzgerald started his sentence on December 1, 2010. He was sentenced 16 to 22 years on two charges of burglary out of Wayne County. He has a tentative release date of April 28, 2022.
Fitzgerald is a 46-year old white man, 6’3”, 196 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
READ MORE: Pillen: Second “National Anthem” At Husker Games “Is Wrong”