Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

(KFOR NEWS May 4, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).
33 year old, Jonathan Walker-Hernandez, left his job in the community earlier this afternoon and did not return to the facility as scheduled.
Walker-Hernandez started his sentence June 14, 2021. He was sentenced to two to three years on a charge out of Douglas County for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He has a parole eligibility date of June 6, 2022 and a tentative release date of December 6, 2022.
Walker-Hernandez is an Hispanic man, 5’, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
READ MORE: