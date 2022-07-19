Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

(KFOR NEWS July 19, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).
20 year old, Torrien Harris, failed to return to the facility from her job assignment in the community. She removed the electronic monitoring device she was wearing, which was found at NW 12th and West Bond Street.
Harris started her sentence on February 17, 2022. She was sentenced to a year and two months to two years and five months on charges of burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer out of Lancaster County. She had a parole eligibility date of March 21, 2022 and a tentative release date of November 4, 2022.
Harris is a 20- year old white woman, 5’ 6”, 158 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
READ MORE: Fischer Announces Commitment To Help Fund Lincoln Airport Runway Rebuild Project