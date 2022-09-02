Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

Kelcey Schrage

KFOR NEWS September 2, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). 32 year old, Kelcey Schrage, left his job in the community Thursday and failed to return to the facility.

Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Madison County. He has a tentative release date of February 10, 2023.

Schrage is a 32-year old white man, 6’, 210 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

