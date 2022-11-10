Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

Christopher Manzer

(KFOR NEWS November 10, 2022) Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).

47 year old, Christopher Manzer did not return to the facility Wednesday from his job in the community. The electronic monitoring device he had been wearing was removed.

Manzer started his sentence on July 29, 1993. He was sentenced 13 years and four months to life on charges out of Pierce County that include 2nd degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Manzer has a parole board hearing scheduled for January 2023.

Manzer is a 47-year old white man, 5’ 10”, 177 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

READ MORE: U.S. Senator Sasse To Become U.F. President Sasse