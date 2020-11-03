Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility
Reece Stack
(KFOR NEWS November 4, 2020) An inmate walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Reece Stack started serving his 19-to-20 year sentence on September 26, 2011, on a charge of 2nd degree assault from Dodge County. His tentative release date was April 30, 2022.
Stack is a white man, 5’6”, 161 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
