Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility in Omaha
Thomas Craven
(KFOR NEWS September 21, 2020) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.
56 year old, Thomas Craven, was out on an approved furlough to attend religious services. Afterward, he was spotted leaving in an unknown vehicle. Craven removed his electronic monitoring device near the area of 48th and Underwood in Omaha.
Craven started serving his 6 to 7 year sentence on February 13, 2019, for charges out of Douglas County, for terroristic threats, 2nd degree assault and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). His tentative release date is September 18, 2021. He has a parole eligibility date of March 27, 2021.
Craven is white, 5’, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of Craven’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
