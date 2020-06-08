Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center In Lincoln
Viet Tran (Courtesy of NDCS)
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–The search is on for an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sunday.
According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections in a news release Monday to KFOR News, 41-year-old Viet Tran was not in the facility during the evening count. Tran’s monitoring device was found in the area of SW 27th Street and West Van Dorn in Lincoln.
Tran is 5-4, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s been serving a 13-to-26-year sentence since April 2012 for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, drug offenses, theft by deception and disturbing the peace. He had his next parole hearing set for this coming December.
Anyone with knowledge of Tran’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.