Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

George Piper (Courtesy of Nebraska Department of Corrections)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 3)–State corrections officials are asking for your help in finding an inmate who didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln from his job on Thursday night.

In a news release to KFOR News, corrections officials say that 54-year-old George Piper didn’t return to the facility Thursday night from his job. He’s about 6-2, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Piper has been serving a 35 to 52-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, burglary and escape out of Red Willow and Frontier Counties.