Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center Lincoln.

Buay Chuol is described by the Nebraska Department of Corrections as a black male, 20-years-old, 6-1, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was on a job seek furlough on Monday, when corrections officials got notification of tampering with his electronic monitoring device. Chuol is serving a six-year sentence for attempted robbery out of York County.

He is set for a parole hearing next month.