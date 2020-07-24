Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Scott Underwood (Courtesy of NDCS)
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 24)–An inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln reportedly walked away Thursday evening and authorities continue searching for him.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a release to KFOR News a facility staff member reported seeing Scott Underwood at South Coddington Avenue and West Van Dorn Street. More staff members searched the area but couldn’t find him.
Underwood has been at the Community Corrections Center since last July and is serving a 48-month sentence for convictions in Lancaster County, including DWI, assault and driving a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was set for parole eligibility in October and a tentative release date in November.
Underwood is a 43-year old white man, 5’10”, 170 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.