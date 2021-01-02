Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center
(Lincoln NE 01/02/21) Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Anna Berg #392332 did not return from her work assignment in the community on January 1, 2021. The electronic monitoring device she was wearing was found inside a trash can just north of 27th and Cornhusker in Lincoln.
Berg started serving her sentence on February 3, 2020. She was sentenced to three years in prison on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Douglas County. She has a tentative release date of June 21, 2021.
Berg is a 28-year old Hispanic woman, 5’, 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.