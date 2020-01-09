Inmate Missing From Community Corrections
Courtesy Nebraska Department of Corrections
An inmate is went missing, Thursday, from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.
Richard Reynolds left the facility on foot just before 11:00 p.m. on January 8th after removing the electronic monitoring device on his ankle.
Reynolds is a 35 year old white man, 5’11”, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Reynolds started serving his sentence on December 28th, 2017. He is serving a six to ten year sentence for charges out of Adams County including weapons, domestic assault and assault on an officer. He has a tentative release date of June 16th, 2022 and a parole eligibility date of July 25th, 2020.
