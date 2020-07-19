Inmate Missing from Corrections Center in Omaha Since Friday
Authorities say an inmate is missing from a correctional center in Omaha.A local media report said that Matthew Layman got into a vehicle following a support group meeting in the community on the evening of July 16, 2020 and did not return to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.
Layman is a 39-year-old man, 5’11”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol. Layman started serving a four-year sentence on June 10, 2019 for charges out of York County that include forgery, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine.
READ MORE: NSP Arrests Suspect In Stabbing Death Of Malmo Woman