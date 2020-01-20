Inmate Still Missing From Community Correctional Facility
photo courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 20, 2020) Authorities Monday morning are still looking for an inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln who didn’t return Friday afternoon from his full-time job.
34 year old, Jamie Bear, started serving his 2 year sentence on August 6, 2019 for charges out of Madison County which include possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and obstruction of an officer. He has a tentative release date of April 28, 2020.
Bear is a 34 year old white man, 5’10”, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Anyone with knowledge of Bear’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
