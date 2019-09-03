Inmate Turns Himself In

A man that walked away from work release last Thursday night turned himself in at the Community Corrections Center here in Lincoln on Sunday night.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release that 29-year-old Timothy Bailey was reported missing on August 29th, when he did not return from his work release job.
Bailey has now been transferred to the Diagnostics and Evaluation Center. He was set to be released on September 25, after serving a two year sentence for possession of a controlled substance.
