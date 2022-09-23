Inmates Missing From Community Correctional Facility

(KFOR NEWS September 23, 2022) Two inmates are missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O).

23 year old, Clifford Brown and 44 year old, Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening, removing their electronic monitors less than a block away.

Brown started his sentence on February 1, 2021. He was sentenced to just over three years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Dawson County. Brown has a tentative release date of January 19, 2023. He is a 23-year old white man, 5’6”, 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hurich started his sentence on April 28, 2014. He was sentenced to 11 years and eight months to 30 years on charges out of Lancaster County that include robbery and terroristic threats. Hurich has a parole eligibility date of April 10, 2024 and a tentative release date of June 9, 2033. He is a 44-year old white man, 5’11”, 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of either man is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

