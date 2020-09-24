Inside Lane Closures On Highway 2 For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR NEWS September 24, 2020) Weather permitting, beginning September 30, the inside lanes on Highway 2 will be closed between South 98th Street and South 134th Street for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the closure is expected to last one month.
The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT / and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.
